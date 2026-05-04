Lee defends 'Michael' Jackson biopic amid backlash over omitted allegations
Entertainment
Spike Lee is standing by the new Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, after some called out the film for skipping over abuse allegations.
The movie, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as his famous uncle, only covers MJ's life up to 1988, before those accusations surfaced.
Lee pointed out that people around the world still showed their love for the film.
Fuqua calls Jackson superhero on stage
Director Fuqua described Jackson as "He's a superhero on the stage" and said he wanted audiences to really get what shaped him as a person and artist.
This film zeroes in on MJ's early journey, with plans for a sequel that will explore later chapters of his life.