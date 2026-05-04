Lee defends 'Michael' Jackson biopic amid backlash over omitted allegations Entertainment May 04, 2026

Spike Lee is standing by the new Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, after some called out the film for skipping over abuse allegations.

The movie, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as his famous uncle, only covers MJ's life up to 1988, before those accusations surfaced.

Lee pointed out that people around the world still showed their love for the film.