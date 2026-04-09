Legal cuts, $15 million reshoots push 'Michael' budget to $200 million
Entertainment
The Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, just got a major makeover, and a much bigger price tag.
Legal issues meant the filmmakers had to cut out planned scenes about abuse allegations and spend up to $15 million on reshoots.
Now, the movie's budget is up to $200 million.
'Michael' spotlights Jackson's Bad tour
With those changes, the film will now spotlight Jackson's music career (especially his Bad tour) and his complicated relationship with his father, Joe.
The Michael Jackson estate backed over 22 days of reshoots to make it happen.
Because of all this, Michael is now set to hit theaters on April 24, 2026. Despite the delays and bigger budget, early buzz suggests it could have a strong box office debut.