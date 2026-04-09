Legal cuts, $15 million reshoots push 'Michael' budget to $200 million

'Michael' spotlights Jackson's Bad tour

With those changes, the film will now spotlight Jackson's music career (especially his Bad tour) and his complicated relationship with his father, Joe.

The Michael Jackson estate backed over 22 days of reshoots to make it happen.

Because of all this, Michael is now set to hit theaters on April 24, 2026. Despite the delays and bigger budget, early buzz suggests it could have a strong box office debut.