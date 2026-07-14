Shah Rukh Khan gets Supreme Court nod for Mannat renovation
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan have received a significant legal victory as the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the renovation of their Mumbai home, Mannat. The ruling clears the way for a major revamp of the iconic Bandra bungalow, including the addition of two residential floors, reported India Today. The petition had contested the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for this project on environmental grounds.
Legal history
NGT had dismissed activist's plea in September 2025
The petition was filed by Mumbai-based activist Santosh Daundkar, who had previously approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with his concerns.
However, the NGT had dismissed his plea in September 2025.
A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Joymalya Bagchi, and V Mohan on Tuesday dismissed Daundkar's appeal, refusing to interfere with the NGT's ruling and casting doubt on the petition's credibility.
Renovation greenlit
Now, Mannat renovation can begin
With the Supreme Court's dismissal of Daundkar's appeal, the CRZ clearance for the renovation remains valid.
This means that the Khan family can now go ahead with their plans to expand Mannat.
The bungalow has been a long-standing landmark for Khan's fans, who gather outside every year on his birthday to catch a glimpse of their favorite actor.
Update
Khan bought South Delhi residence
Recently, Khan also acquired the remaining floors of the South Delhi residence where he and Gauri began their married life.
This purchase, worth approximately ₹37 crore, gives him complete ownership of a property that is not just a high-value real estate asset but also one of the earliest addresses.
On the work front, Khan will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand's King.