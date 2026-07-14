Shah Rukh Khan gets Supreme Court nod for Mannat renovation

The petition was filed by Mumbai-based activist Santosh Daundkar, who had previously approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with his concerns.

However, the NGT had dismissed his plea in September 2025.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Joymalya Bagchi, and V Mohan on Tuesday dismissed Daundkar's appeal, refusing to interfere with the NGT's ruling and casting doubt on the petition's credibility.