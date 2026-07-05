Teejan Bai was 70

Legendary Pandavani singer Teejan Bai dies at 70

By Isha Sharma 10:07 am Jul 05, 202610:07 am

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The world of folk art is mourning the loss of Padma Vibhushan Teejan Bai, who passed away at the age of 70. The legendary Pandavani singer breathed her last on Sunday morning at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, where she had been undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness. Her demise was confirmed by doctors at AIIMS after her health deteriorated in the early hours of Sunday.