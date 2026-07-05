Legendary Pandavani singer Teejan Bai dies at 70
What's the story
The world of folk art is mourning the loss of Padma Vibhushan Teejan Bai, who passed away at the age of 70. The legendary Pandavani singer breathed her last on Sunday morning at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, where she had been undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness. Her demise was confirmed by doctors at AIIMS after her health deteriorated in the early hours of Sunday.
Health decline
Bai was admitted to AIIMS
Bai was admitted to AIIMS, Raipur, on May 27 after she experienced breathing difficulties and extreme weakness, reported PTI. The doctors treating her had earlier stated that she was suffering from life-threatening complications along with multiple co-morbidities. According to hospital authorities, her health deteriorated significantly at around 3:15am. Despite medical efforts, she could not be revived.
Career highlights
Born in Chhattisgarh, Bai popularized Pandavani globally
Born in 1956 in Ganiyari village of Durg district, Chhattisgarh, Bai dedicated her life to preserving and promoting Pandavani. The traditional storytelling performance based on the Mahabharata, Pandavani, was popularized by Bai on a global scale. Her powerful voice and expressive performance style transformed this regional folk tradition into an internationally acclaimed art form.
Awards and honors
Recipient of numerous prestigious awards
Bai was conferred the Padma Shri in 1988 for her exceptional contribution to Indian folk arts. This was followed by the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1995, the Padma Bhushan in 2003, and an honorary Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) from Bilaspur University. She also received the M.S. Subbulakshmi Centenary Award in 2016, the Fukuoka Prize in 2018, and finally India's second-highest civilian honor, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2019.
Tribute
PM Modi paid tribute to Bai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bai on social media. He wrote on X, "I am deeply saddened by the passing of the renowned Pandavani singer Tijan Bai ji. Through her grand performances, she gave this folk art form of Chhattisgarh a unique identity across the world." "Her departure is an irreplaceable loss to the world of art and culture. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with her family and admirers. Om Shanti!"