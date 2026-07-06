LEGO launches 1,226-piece 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' 44th anniversary set
Entertainment
LEGO is releasing a set as a semi-timely gift for the 44th anniversary of Spielberg's E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.
The 1,226-piece model brings E.T. to life, complete with his big head, webbed toes, movable limbs, and yes, you can light up his heart and move his finger up to recreate the iconic pointing moment.
There's even a pot of LEGO sunflowers so you can build your favorite scenes.
Set lands August 1 2026 $140
The E.T. set lands in stores August 1, 2026, for $140.
It's made for collectors and anyone who loves 1980s sci-fi vibes or just wants a cool nostalgic gift before Disclosure Day rolls around.
With its detailed design paying tribute to the original film, this set is bound to spark some childhood memories and look great on any shelf.