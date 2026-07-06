LEGO launches 1,226-piece 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' 44th anniversary set Entertainment Jul 06, 2026

LEGO is releasing a set as a semi-timely gift for the 44th anniversary of Spielberg's E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.

The 1,226-piece model brings E.T. to life, complete with his big head, webbed toes, movable limbs, and yes, you can light up his heart and move his finger up to recreate the iconic pointing moment.

There's even a pot of LEGO sunflowers so you can build your favorite scenes.