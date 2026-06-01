Leigh regrets green screen 'Grey's Anatomy' season 17 reunion Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

Chyler Leigh, who played Lexie Grey, recently admitted she wishes she could've reunited in person with the Grey's Anatomy cast for season 17.

Because of COVID-19 travel rules and her Supergirl schedule, she had to film her scenes using a green screen.

She said, "If there's anything that I regret, it would be not having been able to do that."