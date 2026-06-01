Leigh regrets green screen 'Grey's Anatomy' season 17 reunion
Entertainment
Chyler Leigh, who played Lexie Grey, recently admitted she wishes she could've reunited in person with the Grey's Anatomy cast for season 17.
Because of COVID-19 travel rules and her Supergirl schedule, she had to film her scenes using a green screen.
She said, "If there's anything that I regret, it would be not having been able to do that."
Leigh honors late Dane's ALS advocacy
Leigh also honored Eric Dane (Mark Sloan), calling him "He was a wonderful, wonderful human being." with an infectious laugh.
Dane passed away in February 2026 at age 53 after battling ALS, spending some of his final days lobbying for ALS research.
His legacy lives on, not just from Grey's Anatomy but also from his role as Cal Jacobs on Euphoria.