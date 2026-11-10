Lelio dies aged 52 in Santiago, partner requests privacy
Sebastian Lelio, the Chilean director behind A Fantastic Woman and The Wonder, died at 52 due to health issues in Santiago.
His partner Amalia Kassai shared the news online, expressing deep sadness and asking for privacy as their family grieves.
Lelio's 'A Fantastic Woman' broke ground
Lelio was known for powerful films that centered on women's lives and diverse voices.
His Oscar-winning A Fantastic Woman broke ground for Chilean cinema and brought more visibility to transgender characters on screen.
Tributes from the Berlin International Film Festival highlight how his stories will keep inspiring audiences around the world.