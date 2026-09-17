Lena Dunham 'dizzy with joy' as she welcomes first child

In her Vogue piece, Dunham gave insight into the timeline of her surrogacy journey.

She revealed that the embryo transfer took place in November last year.

She also shared her feelings toward the surrogate, writing: "The feelings I thought would be there somehow weren't: namely jealousy, that this woman could do for a child, for my child, what I could not."

"Carry her safely in her body, use her form to feed and house her."