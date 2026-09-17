Lena Dunham 'dizzy with joy' as she welcomes first child
What's the story
Lena Dunham, the acclaimed writer and actor behind the popular TV series Girls, has welcomed her first child with husband Luis Felber through surrogacy. The news was shared by Dunham in an op-ed for Vogue on Wednesday. She expressed her joy and excitement over the arrival of her daughter, saying she was "bashful and dizzy with joy."
Personal struggles
Dunham's struggles with fertility
Dunham, 40, has been open about her fertility struggles and chronic illness.
She underwent a hysterectomy at 31, after which she has spoken about it extensively in relation to her family planning.
In her memoir Famesick, published in April 2026, she wrote: "The moment I lost my fertility, I started searching for a baby."
Surrogacy journey
Journey to surrogacy
In her Vogue piece, Dunham gave insight into the timeline of her surrogacy journey.
She revealed that the embryo transfer took place in November last year.
She also shared her feelings toward the surrogate, writing: "The feelings I thought would be there somehow weren't: namely jealousy, that this woman could do for a child, for my child, what I could not."
"Carry her safely in her body, use her form to feed and house her."
Baby's arrival
Delayed due date and more
Dunham's daughter was born 13 days past her due date, a delay she humorously attributed to a solar eclipse and meteor shower.
She described the moment of her daughter's birth in the op-ed, writing: "I sat on a hospital bed, between the legs of a woman I hadn't known a year ago, waiting for a glimpse of this person who I had been waiting for with something related to patience, but also none at all."
Mother's words
'You look nothing like I thought you would'
Dunham wrote that her first words to her daughter were, "Hello. I'm your mama. You look nothing like I thought you would, but exactly right."
She added, "We've been waiting for you; do you know that? It was so nice of you to come."