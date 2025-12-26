Leonardo DiCaprio has a desi connection; Indian fans rejoice

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio recently revealed a surprising detail about his family: his stepmother is Sikh. The revelation came during an interview with Time magazine, where the actor discussed his upbringing and unconventional family background. "My stepmother is a Sikh," DiCaprio said. He also mentioned, "My father hung out with a lot of the underground art movement in the Los Angeles of the 70s."

Family details DiCaprio's stepmother embraces Sikhism, wears turban DiCaprio's stepmother, Peggy DiCaprio, is an Amritdhari Sikh who wears a turban and often dons traditional Indian clothing. Reports suggest that she converted to Sikhism several years ago but started wearing a turban only recently. She married George DiCaprio in 1995 and has a son named Adam Farrar, who is DiCaprio's stepbrother. George was previously married to DiCaprio's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken; they divorced when the actor was just one year old. One fan found the revelation "beautiful" on X/Twitter.

Family background DiCaprio's mother remains out of the spotlight A Sikh user wrote, "I'm a Sikh...and it's wild that one of the most famous actors on the planet is connected to a religion that isn't as widely followed as others." DiCaprio's mother, Indenbirken, has largely stayed away from the limelight. Born in Germany, she moved to the US and raised DiCaprio as a single mother after separating from his father. The Titanic star has often credited her for supporting him through financial struggles and encouraging his acting ambitions.

Twitter Post Twitter users were amused by the fact Leonardo DiCaprio’s step mother is a Sikh! Wa0w. — Nirwa Mehta (@nirwamehta) December 25, 2025

On-set encounter DiCaprio's parents surprised Brad Pitt once During the same interview, DiCaprio shared a memorable moment from the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His father and stepmother had come to visit him while filming, and co-star Brad Pitt initially didn't believe they were his parents. "That's my dad and my stepmom there, and he goes, 'Yeah right!' I said, 'No, that's them!' He goes, 'Yeah! right!' I said 'I know they look like extras in this movie but that's really them!...That's how they dress.'"