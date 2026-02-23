Leonardo DiCaprio's BAFTA-winning film 'One Battle After Another' on streaming Entertainment Feb 23, 2026

Leonardo DiCaprio's latest action thriller, One Battle After Another, lands on JioHotstar in India starting February 26, 2026.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film hit theaters last September and has already scooped up six BAFTAs, including Best Film.

DiCaprio stars as Bob Ferguson—a former revolutionary and bomb expert—now living in hiding with his daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti).