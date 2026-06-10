Lesley Stahl hosts '60 Minutes' toast amid CBS News shakeup
With CBS News in the middle of a major shakeup, longtime journalist Lesley Stahl brought her 60 Minutes team together for a champagne toast at their Manhattan office.
The get-together was all about boosting morale after several well-known reporters, like Scott Pelley and Cecilia Vega, left the network.
Stahl raised her glass "to us," showing support for those sticking around.
Scott Pelley left amid misconduct accusations
CBS News has seen some big names leave recently, including Pelley, Vega, Sharyn Alfonsi, and executive editor Draggan Mihailovich.
Pelley's departure followed a heated meeting with leadership that led to accusations of "misconduct."
Despite all this, Stahl and correspondents Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim are staying on.
Stahl said, "This was by far the worst experience I've been involved in, or even witnessed. I mean, firing seven people, including the entire management team over here, plus reporters and producers..." but wanted her team to feel united through it all.