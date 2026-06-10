Lesley Stahl hosts '60 Minutes' toast amid CBS News shakeup

Scott Pelley left amid misconduct accusations

CBS News has seen some big names leave recently, including Pelley, Vega, Sharyn Alfonsi, and executive editor Draggan Mihailovich.

Pelley's departure followed a heated meeting with leadership that led to accusations of "misconduct."

Despite all this, Stahl and correspondents Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim are staying on.

Stahl said, "This was by far the worst experience I've been involved in, or even witnessed. I mean, firing seven people, including the entire management team over here, plus reporters and producers..." but wanted her team to feel united through it all.