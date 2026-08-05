Leto exits Levinson's 'Assassination' after sexual misconduct allegations, no replacement
Entertainment
Jared Leto is no longer part of Barry Levinson's upcoming film Assassination, after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced.
Leto was in advanced talks to join Barry Levinson's Assassination in 2025, which stars Bryan Cranston and Brendan Fraser and follows the mysterious death of journalist Dorothy Kilgallen as she investigated JFK's assassination.
The film hasn't announced a new actor to replace him yet.
BBC documentary accuses Leto, Leto denies
A BBC documentary released this week features 10 women accusing Leto of misconduct between 2002 and 2016, echoing last year's Air Mail article and previous accusations dating back to 2005.
Leto has denied all claims, saying he is not perfect but he is not a monster, and maintained his innocence.