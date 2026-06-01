'LGBT-A Legal Battle' opens nationwide June 19 during Pride Month
Get ready for LGBT - A Legal Battle, a new courtroom drama from filmmaker P Suneel Kumar Reddy, landing in cinemas nationwide on June 19 during Pride Month.
The film dives into the real-life challenges faced by transgender people, using a legal storyline to spark conversations about human rights and social inclusion.
Reddy shared at the teaser launch that he hopes this movie will help more people understand these realities and encourage open dialogue.
Rathod leads cast with activists
The film features L B Sriram, Esther Noronha, Raju Kher, Anand Chakrapani, Preeti Nigam, and Hima Rathod as the female lead.
For extra authenticity, transgender activists Chandramukhi and Laila as well as gay rights activist Vishnu Teja play key parts alongside several other transgender artists.
Cast members have praised how sensitively their stories are portrayed and hope viewers walk away with greater empathy and acceptance for all.