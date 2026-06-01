'LGBT-A Legal Battle' opens nationwide June 19 during Pride Month Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

Get ready for LGBT - A Legal Battle, a new courtroom drama from filmmaker P Suneel Kumar Reddy, landing in cinemas nationwide on June 19 during Pride Month.

The film dives into the real-life challenges faced by transgender people, using a legal storyline to spark conversations about human rights and social inclusion.

Reddy shared at the teaser launch that he hopes this movie will help more people understand these realities and encourage open dialogue.