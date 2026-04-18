Li joins 'The Last of Us' season 3 cast
Entertainment
Li Jun Li, best known from Sinners, is set to play Miriam, Lev and Yara's mom in Season three of The Last of Us.
Filming kicks off this summer, with Craig Mazin (now the sole showrunner) steering the next chapter of this hit post-apocalyptic drama.
Season 3 returns Barer Gabrielle Lord
Season three brings a bigger cast, with returning cast members Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, and Spencer Lord joining returning stars like Bella Ramsey.
With these additions, fans can look forward to more stories around Lev and Yara as Ellie's journey continues through a world changed by a deadly outbreak.