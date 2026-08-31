'Taking 8 medicines daily': Rahul Roy on life after brain-stroke
What's the story
Bollywood actor Rahul Roy, who shot to fame with the cult film Aashiqui, recently opened up about his life after a brain stroke in 2020. The incident happened while he was shooting for a project in Kargil. In a recent interview with The Free Press Journal, Roy revealed that he now takes eight medicines every day and has turned vegan after the health scare.
Lifestyle changes
Roy has turned vegan and is off onion and garlic
Roy shared, "Every day after breakfast, I have 8 medicines. But things are much better now than before."
"I used to be a heavy smoker and a non-vegetarian, but I've turned vegan, and am off onion, garlic, and milk and am basically having Jain food."
Acting comeback
On his comeback to acting
Despite his health issues, Roy is slowly rebuilding his professional life.
He is set to return to the screen with Kuku TV's series Super Badshah, where he will play an underworld don alongside television actor Karanvir Bohra.
"After my brain stroke, I didn't even know if I would be able to walk or talk again," he said about his concerns regarding returning to acting.
Career reflections
On getting trolled for an Instagram reel
Roy also reflected on his experience with Super Badshah, saying he was excited when approached for the role but worried about his speech due to the stroke.
He praised Bohra for being "supportive" throughout this journey.
The actor also addressed getting trolled on social media earlier this year for an Instagram reel, admitting it was new to him and that his sister helped him draft a response.
Career trajectory
'Aashiqui' actor's career and latest project
Roy's career took off with the 1990 romantic musical Aashiqui, directed by Mahesh Bhatt.
After the stroke, he was hospitalized and underwent angiography of both the brain and heart.
His last major film appearance was in Kanu Behl's Agra, a psychological drama released in Indian theaters in November 2025.