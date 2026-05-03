'I'm not abandoned': Rahul Roy addresses health, financial status speculations
What's the story
Actor Rahul Roy has assured fans that he is doing well and living comfortably. The actor's statement comes after netizens expressed concerns about his health and financial status, with some accusing him of deliberately posting videos showing his disheveled appearance. On Sunday, Roy took to Instagram to share two pictures of himself along with a lengthy note addressing these issues.
Instagram post
'This message is for all my haters...': Roy
In his Instagram post, Roy thanked his supporters and addressed those he referred to as "haters, trollers, and fake video makers." He wrote, "Thank you to all of you who showered me with love and support." "I'm safe, and I'm well taken care of by my sister @harimaapriyanka and brother-in-law @romeersen."
Family support
Roy lives with his sister and brother-in-law
Roy revealed that he lives in a "lovely house" in Madh with his sister and brother-in-law. He also mentioned that his twin brother Rohit Roy lives in Canada, but they haven't met for almost nine years due to work pressure. Roy wrote, "I have clothes, I have shoes, I have food, I have car." "I am not an abandoned person on the road. The way fake videos are coming out is not true."
Personal choices
The actor on his personal choices
Roy further explained that his choice of clothing and mode of travel are personal decisions. He stated, "I don't take bodyguard that's my personal choice, if I sometimes travel by auto...it's my personal choice." "I did those reels with simplicity...it was work and not any financial help to me." "I waited for good work enough for long but it doesn't come I cannot sit and waste myself, and....I have to look after my personal court cases."
Misinformation alert
Roy warns fans about fake news
Roy warned his fans not to believe anyone who claims they are helping him or need money for his financial aid. He urged them to check information only from reliable sources, which he listed as his official Instagram account and those of his sister and brother-in-law. "If I get good film you will see me in the movies again...till then see me in the work I am doing. I am alive," he concluded.