'I'm not abandoned': Rahul Roy addresses health, financial status speculations

Actor Rahul Roy has assured fans that he is doing well and living comfortably. The actor's statement comes after netizens expressed concerns about his health and financial status, with some accusing him of deliberately posting videos showing his disheveled appearance. On Sunday, Roy took to Instagram to share two pictures of himself along with a lengthy note addressing these issues.

Instagram post 'This message is for all my haters...': Roy In his Instagram post, Roy thanked his supporters and addressed those he referred to as "haters, trollers, and fake video makers." He wrote, "Thank you to all of you who showered me with love and support." "I'm safe, and I'm well taken care of by my sister @harimaapriyanka and brother-in-law @romeersen."

Family support Roy lives with his sister and brother-in-law Roy revealed that he lives in a "lovely house" in Madh with his sister and brother-in-law. He also mentioned that his twin brother Rohit Roy lives in Canada, but they haven't met for almost nine years due to work pressure. Roy wrote, "I have clothes, I have shoes, I have food, I have car." "I am not an abandoned person on the road. The way fake videos are coming out is not true."

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Personal choices The actor on his personal choices Roy further explained that his choice of clothing and mode of travel are personal decisions. He stated, "I don't take bodyguard that's my personal choice, if I sometimes travel by auto...it's my personal choice." "I did those reels with simplicity...it was work and not any financial help to me." "I waited for good work enough for long but it doesn't come I cannot sit and waste myself, and....I have to look after my personal court cases."

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