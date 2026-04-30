Rahul Roy blasts trolls for criticizing his Instagram dance videos

Actor Rahul Roy, who became a household name with the 1990 hit Aashiqui, recently found himself in the middle of social media buzz after appearing in several Instagram Reels with an unknown content creator. While some users expressed concern for Roy's circumstances, others trolled him, dismissing the videos as cringe. Addressing this chatter, Roy hinted at financial difficulties linked to ongoing legal matters and slammed trolls on Wednesday.

Social media response Roy became a viral sensation earlier this week Earlier this week, Roy became a talking point on social media after several Reels featuring him with a content creator named Dr. Vanita Ghadage Desai went viral. In one such clip, he was seen dancing to Tere Dar Pe Sanam, a song from the 1993 film Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayi which starred Roy opposite Pooja Bhatt. Reacting to the buzz, he shared an Instagram post on Wednesday that seemed to address the ongoing discussion.

Actor's statement 'If you mock my simplicity, it says less about you' In his Instagram post, Roy wrote, "I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today- they are from before the brain stroke happened." He also hinted at financial strain, revealing that he is dealing with legal matters that require significant expenses. "If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you."

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Actor's priority Mockery on social media has hurt him deeply Roy also emphasized that staying active remains a priority for him following his recovery from the brain stroke. He further shared that the mockery directed at him online has been deeply hurtful. "And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today."

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