Lijo Jose Pellissery makes Bollywood debut with 'Dilkashi'
Entertainment
Celebrated director Lijo Jose Pellissery is stepping into Bollywood with Dilkashi, starring Abhay Verma and Zahaan Kapoor.
The movie's first look just dropped at Prime Video's 2026 slate announcement, giving fans a glimpse of a love story set against Mumbai's iconic skyline.
'Dilkashi': A love story set against Mumbai's skyline
Dilkashi isn't just another romance: it dives into love, betrayal, and risky second chances, with music by the legendary A.R. Rahman.
Unveiled at Prime Video's 2026 slate announcement, this film brings together fresh faces and acclaimed creators.
If you're into unique stories and big creative teams, this one should be on your radar.