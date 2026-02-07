Rapper Lil Jon's son Nathan found dead at 27

American rapper Lil Jon (born Jonathan Smith) has confirmed that his son, Nathan Smith, has passed away. The 27-year-old was reported missing earlier this week after leaving home under "unusual circumstances." His body was discovered in a pond near his Milton, Georgia, residence on Friday. In a statement to Page Six, Lil Jon said, "I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother [Nicole Smith] and I are devastated."

Tribute 'He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite...' Lil Jon described Smith as "the kindest human being you would ever meet." He added, "He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted; he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest." The rapper also shared, "He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and a graduate of NYU." "We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him."

Investigation Smith went missing earlier this week Smith, known professionally as DJ Young Slade, was last seen at his home on Tuesday morning. He reportedly ran out of the house without a cellphone, prompting concerns for his safety. The Milton Police Department launched a search for him and later expanded it to include a nearby pond after failing to locate him. Divers from the Cherokee County Fire Department found his body in the pond shortly before noon on Friday.

