Linkin Park to headline Lollapalooza India 2026
Lollapalooza India is back for its fourth year on January 24-25, 2026, at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
Over 40 artists will perform across four stages, with Linkin Park headlining their first-ever show in India as part of their From Zero world tour.
Other artists, ticket details
Rapper Playboi Carti leads a wave of hip-hop artists making their India debut, joined by Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang.
The lineup also features YUNGBLUD, Kehlani, Knock2, LANY, plus Indian acts like Bloodywood and Ankur Tewari.
Tickets are up on BookMyShow and lollaindia.com—definitely one to mark on your calendar if you love live music.