Lionel Richie steps back from touring following heart procedure
What's the story
Legendary singer-songwriter Lionel Richie is taking a break from his touring schedule to recover from a heart procedure, his representative confirmed to The Associated Press. The 77-year-old artist underwent a common procedure for atrial fibrillation (A-fib), which is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, and heart failure. "Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon," the statement read.
Health concerns
Richie had to postpone concerts earlier this year, too
Earlier this year, Richie had to postpone two concerts in June due to health issues.
In August, reports surfaced online of Richie checking himself into a hospital following a performance in St. Louis.
Despite these setbacks, Richie is still scheduled to launch his King of Hearts residency shows at Las Vegas's Wynn in October and November.
He was also slated to perform with Earth, Wind & Fire on September 30 in Chicago and October 3 in Columbus, Ohio.
Career highlights
A look at Richie's illustrious career
Richie began his career with The Commodores before achieving solo success.
He is known for hits like Hello and co-wrote the legendary charity single We Are the World with Michael Jackson.
With over 100 million records sold, Richie is a four-time Grammy Award winner and an Oscar winner.
He is also a judge on American Idol.