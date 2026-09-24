Lionel Richie steps back from touring following heart procedure

Earlier this year, Richie had to postpone two concerts in June due to health issues.

In August, reports surfaced online of Richie checking himself into a hospital following a performance in St. Louis.

Despite these setbacks, Richie is still scheduled to launch his King of Hearts residency shows at Las Vegas's Wynn in October and November.

He was also slated to perform with Earth, Wind & Fire on September 30 in Chicago and October 3 in Columbus, Ohio.