Lionsgate confirms 'Michael 2' sequel to explore Jackson's later career Entertainment May 04, 2026

Lionsgate just confirmed that Michael 2, the follow-up to the 2026 Michael Jackson biopic, is officially in the works.

This time, the movie is expected to dive into Jackson's later years and highlight career moments that didn't make it into the first film.

Studio head Adam Fogelson said the chances of the sequel happening were "very high."