Lionsgate confirms 'Michael 2' sequel to explore Jackson's later career
Entertainment
Lionsgate just confirmed that Michael 2, the follow-up to the 2026 Michael Jackson biopic, is officially in the works.
This time, the movie is expected to dive into Jackson's later years and highlight career moments that didn't make it into the first film.
Studio head Adam Fogelson said the chances of the sequel happening were "very high."
Filming depends on director Fuqua's schedule
Filming could start in late 2026 or 2027, depending on director Antoine Fuqua's schedule, with a possible release in 2029 (though that might shift).
Jaafar Jackson, who played Michael in the first film, might return for round two, keeping things consistent for fans.
The sequel aims to dig deeper into MJ's cultural influence and lasting legacy.