Lionsgate Play to spend 1,000cr on originals, franchises, and AI
Entertainment
Lionsgate Play is shaking things up with a bold plan to build ₹1,000 crore worth of original content and franchises.
The platform is moving beyond just distributing movies. Now it wants to create its own hit series and films, using AI to make production smarter and stories more engaging.
Lionsgate retains India Southeast Asia licensing
Even after the management buyout, Lionsgate will keep licensing its brand and catalog in India and Southeast Asia.
This year, they're aiming to double their movie lineup by teaming up with global studios like ITV and BBC.
Plus, they're bringing back investments in Indian originals across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, hoping to grow from 5 million to 15 million subscribers by focusing on young adults (20- to 40-year-olds) both in India and Southeast Asia.