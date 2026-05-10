Lionsgate Play to spend 1,000cr on originals, franchises, and AI

Lionsgate retains India Southeast Asia licensing

Even after the management buyout, Lionsgate will keep licensing its brand and catalog in India and Southeast Asia.

This year, they're aiming to double their movie lineup by teaming up with global studios like ITV and BBC.

Plus, they're bringing back investments in Indian originals across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, hoping to grow from 5 million to 15 million subscribers by focusing on young adults (20- to 40-year-olds) both in India and Southeast Asia.