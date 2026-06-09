Lipa and Turner begin Palermo wedding, compensate affected locals
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner just kicked off their three-day wedding festivities in Palermo, Sicily, with a glamorous welcome party.
The celebration was so big it briefly disrupted the city, so the couple made sure to compensate locals who were affected.
Dua turned heads in a custom Bottega Veneta dress with an ostrich feather skirt, but what really caught attention was her Bvlgari Tubogas Manchette watch, priced at over ₹2 crore.
Tubogas Manchette inspired by 1974 design
The Tubogas Manchette is inspired by an archival model from 1974 and stands out for its tapering and rounded links.
It's lightweight (just five grams), has a 16mm yellow-gold case, and runs on Bvlgari's automatic Lady Solotempo movement with a 50-hour power reserve.
If you're curious, it costs around €194,000 (about ₹2.12 crore).