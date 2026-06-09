Lipa and Turner begin Palermo wedding, compensate affected locals Entertainment Jun 09, 2026

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner just kicked off their three-day wedding festivities in Palermo, Sicily, with a glamorous welcome party.

The celebration was so big it briefly disrupted the city, so the couple made sure to compensate locals who were affected.

Dua turned heads in a custom Bottega Veneta dress with an ostrich feather skirt, but what really caught attention was her Bvlgari Tubogas Manchette watch, priced at over ₹2 crore.