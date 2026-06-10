Lipa and Turner host 3 day Palermo wedding after London

Lipa wore Chloe, Bottega Veneta, Bulgari

Lipa's wedding style turned heads. She wore a custom Chloe lace dress with floral details for the Sicilian bash and chose a backless Bottega Veneta dress with Bulgari jewelry for her Palermo celebration.

She also rocked a Bulgari Serpenti necklace associated with Elizabeth Taylor ($500,000 estimated!), making her bridal look both iconic and timeless.