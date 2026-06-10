Lipa and Turner host 3 day Palermo wedding after London
Entertainment
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner just finished a three-day wedding celebration in Palermo, Italy, after officially tying the knot in London on May 31, 2026.
Their Italian party drew celeb friends like Charli XCX and George Daniel and even featured Elton John during their vows.
Lipa wore Chloe, Bottega Veneta, Bulgari
Lipa's wedding style turned heads. She wore a custom Chloe lace dress with floral details for the Sicilian bash and chose a backless Bottega Veneta dress with Bulgari jewelry for her Palermo celebration.
She also rocked a Bulgari Serpenti necklace associated with Elizabeth Taylor ($500,000 estimated!), making her bridal look both iconic and timeless.