Lipa sues Samsung for $15 million over photo use
Entertainment
Dua Lipa is taking Samsung to court, asking for $15 million after the company used a backstage photo of her from the 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival on its TV packaging, without asking her or paying her.
She says she never agreed to endorse their products, and feels her image was used unfairly.
Lipa accuses Samsung of copyright infringement
Lipa's lawsuit claims Samsung ignored her request to remove the photo and calls their response "dismissive and callous."
She's accusing them of copyright infringement and misleading fans into thinking she supports their brand.
The case has sparked debate online about celebrity endorsements, with others questioning the big damages claim.