'Little Thomas' teaser: Anurag Kashyap's production explores tricky question
What's the story
The upcoming film Little Thomas, produced by Anurag Kashyap, will be released in theaters on October 23. The movie stars Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal and is directed by Kaushal Oza. It tells the story of a seven-year-old boy named Thomas who believes that his parents can have another child if they kiss each other. The film's synopsis reads, "One day, he is told that to get a baby brother, his parents will have to kiss."
Production details
More about the film
Little Thomas is a production of Luminoso Pictures, Civic Studios, Good Bad Films, Ranjan Singh's Flip Films, and Kashyap.
The film also features child actor Hridansh Parekh in the titular role.
This project marks Kashyap's return to children's cinema after his 2007 animated film Return of Hanuman.
Actor's response
'It's a heartwarming story of a simple family'
Devaiah called Little Thomas the "cutest" film he has been a part of.
He said in a statement, "It's a heartwarming story of a simple family from Goa, and it's been very fulfilling to do this film."
Dugal added, "It is a film which is committed to the soul of its story without resorting to unnecessary frills."
Film's uniqueness
Dugal on why 'Little Thomas' is special
Dugal also said that she was happy that Little Thomas is coming to the theaters.
She said, "There are also so few films being made for children today, particularly films that don't talk down to them."
"I feel Little Thomas fills that gap in a very lovely way - it's a children's film, but one that adults can enjoy just as much."
Director's statement
Oza, Singh on why you should watch the film
Oza called Little Thomas a film inspired by his childhood.
He said, "My team and I had a ball shooting it thanks to the infectious enthusiasm the kids brought on the set."
Producer Singh said Little Thomas is a film made to "remind us why we make films."
He added, "In an age of fast cuts and high-adrenaline films, this is a simple, sweet film which every family member can watch and should watch together."