'Little Thomas's trailer shows boy's Goa quest for baby brother
Entertainment
The trailer for Little Thomas is here!
Set in a cozy Goan backdrop, the film follows young Thomas, who's on a mission to get a baby brother.
Expect plenty of laughs and family moments as he does whatever it takes to make his wish come true.
'Little Thomas' releases Oct 23 2026
Directed by Kaushal Oza, the movie stars Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal as Thomas's parents, with Hridansh Parekh playing Thomas.
Produced by Anurag Kashyap (along with Anushka Shah and Ranjan Singh), Little Thomas hits theaters across India on October 23, 2026.