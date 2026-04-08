Lively asks Baldoni to confirm in-person testimony in court filing
Entertainment
Blake Lively is asking her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni to confirm whether he will be testifying in person at their upcoming trial.
Her lawyers filed a request with the judge, saying it's important for everyone to know ahead of time so they can prepare properly.
Lively claims against Baldoni dismissed
The original case was about Lively's harassment and defamation claims against Baldoni, but those were dismissed.
Now, the spotlight is on making sure the trial runs fairly and smoothly.
Lively's team just wants transparency so there are no surprises as both sides get ready for court.