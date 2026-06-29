Lizzo dazzles in sparkling brown gown at BET Awards 2026
Entertainment
Lizzo lit up the BET Awards 2026 in Los Angeles, grabbing attention with her sparkling brown gown and confident red-carpet energy.
The show, hosted by comedian Druski for the first time, was packed with big moments and star power.
Hill Taylor Rhone honored at BET
Lizzo hit the stage with Rapsody for a high-energy set alongside artists like RAYE, Kehlani, and Cardi B.
The night also celebrated icons: Lauryn Hill took home the Living Legend Icon Award, Teyana Taylor was named Icon of the Year, and Sylvia Rhone received the Ultimate Icon Award.