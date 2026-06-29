Lizzo stuns at 2026 BET Awards, shows 60-pound weight loss

Lizzo emphasizes health and body positivity

Over the past two years, Lizzo dropped approximately 27kg and cut her body fat by 16%, inspired by tough times and a desire to feel better mentally and physically.

She switched up her routine with Pilates and changed from a vegan diet to something more balanced.

Through it all, she's been clear that her goal was about being healthy for herself, not fitting anyone else's standards, reminding fans that body positivity is about owning your own choices.