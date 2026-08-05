'Lock Upp 2' grand finale: Time, OTT platform, finalists
What's the story
The grand finale of Lock Upp Season 2 is here! After weeks of intense competition and drama, the show will announce its winner on Wednesday. The top five finalists are influencer Shreya Kalra, actor Shivangi Joshi, reality TV star Yogesh Rawat, and actors Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde. They will compete in a series of tasks to secure their place in the final stage. Here's everything you need to know about the finale.
Finale details
When and where to watch 'Lock Upp 2' finale
The grand finale of Lock Upp Season 2 will stream on Netflix on Wednesday at 8:00pm IST.
The show is hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh and choreographer-director Farah Khan.
The show premiered on June 27 and has been releasing new episodes six days a week from Saturday to Thursday.
Finale expectations
What to expect from the grand finale?
The final redemption day will be packed with drama and competition. The top five finalists will participate in a thrilling task that will determine which three contestants make it to the final stage of the competition.
This will be followed by a fiery round of questions from journalists and celebrity members of the jury, who'll vote for the winner.
The finale promo has also promised plenty of entertainment for viewers, with several former contestants coming together for special performances.
Winner's prize
₹1 crore cash prize for winner
The winner of Lock Upp Season 2 will not only take home the coveted trophy but also a cash prize of ₹1 crore.
This amount is significantly higher than the cash prize offered to Bigg Boss winners, which has been around ₹50 lakh in recent years.
The show has kept audiences invested through emotional revelations, strategic gameplay, dramatic eliminations, and unexpected alliances.
Actor Harshad Chopra, influencer Laila, and actor Akanksha Chamola were part of the finale week, who got eliminated.