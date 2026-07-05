'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' 1st Judgment Day evicts Iyer
Entertainment
Netflix India's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa just aired its first Judgment Day episode, and things got intense.
Shresta Iyer, hoping to change her "entitled" image, was eliminated after landing in the bottom three.
Madhuri Jain Grover shared a secret to save herself, while Akanksha Chamola got votes from fellow contestants, leaving Iyer out of the game.
Kapoor asks to leave 'Lock Upp'
Ram Kapoor asked to leave after hosts Kangana Ranaut and Riteish Deshmukh called him out for being disengaged.
He admitted, "I made a mistake... please terminate me," while Deshmukh encouraged him to reconsider.
With budget issues making life tough for everyone on set, tensions were high all around.