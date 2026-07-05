'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' 1st Judgment Day evicts Iyer Entertainment Jul 05, 2026

Netflix India's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa just aired its first Judgment Day episode, and things got intense.

Shresta Iyer, hoping to change her "entitled" image, was eliminated after landing in the bottom three.

Madhuri Jain Grover shared a secret to save herself, while Akanksha Chamola got votes from fellow contestants, leaving Iyer out of the game.