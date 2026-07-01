'Lock Upp': Shreya Kalra outs Akanksha Chamola's sexuality?

Unexpected disclosure

'So two of her lifelines are over...'

Kalra then claimed Chamola is bisexual, leaving Motiwala stunned. He asked, "How is she like this then?" and suggested they keep it a secret. However, Kalra disagreed, saying, "Now the secret has been used. She told me, and we have revealed it on the show." "So two of her lifelines are over, and she has only one left."