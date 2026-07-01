'Lock Upp': Shreya Kalra outs Akanksha Chamola's sexuality?
What's the story
The reality show Lock Upp 2 has taken an unexpected turn with influencer and contestant Shreya Kalra's revelation about actor Akanksha Chamola. During a conversation with co-contestant Sufi Motiwala, Kalra disclosed that Chamola is allegedly bisexual. The revelation comes just days after Chamola revealed that she is on the verge of divorce from her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna.
Game strategy
Kalra retaliated against Chamola
Kalra's revelation about Chamola came as part of her strategy in the game. She was upset with Chamola for filing a chargesheet against her and decided to retaliate by revealing a secret that was shared with her in confidence. When she asked Motiwala if she would be seen as a bad person for revealing it, Motiwala replied, "No, that's the game."
Unexpected disclosure
'So two of her lifelines are over...'
Kalra then claimed Chamola is bisexual, leaving Motiwala stunned. He asked, "How is she like this then?" and suggested they keep it a secret. However, Kalra disagreed, saying, "Now the secret has been used. She told me, and we have revealed it on the show." "So two of her lifelines are over, and she has only one left."
Personal revelations
Meanwhile, on Chamola-Khanna's marriage
Chamola and Khanna, who have a nine-year age gap, have been married for 10 years. Chamola revealed, "Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year, and it's not been public." She also opened up about her decision not to have children, which she said was one of the reasons behind their separation.