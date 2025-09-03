'Lokah' team apologizes, will edit controversial dialogue about Bengaluru women

The makers of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra have issued a public apology, assuring that the controversial dialogue, which triggered backlash in Karnataka, will be removed. The film's producer and Wayfarer Films head, Dulquer Salmaan , confirmed the removal of the line after it was criticized for its negative portrayal of Bengaluru women. The controversy stems from a scene where Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda (Sandy) says he's against marrying women from Bengaluru.

Apology issued 'It has come to our attention...' In a statement on Tuesday, Wayfarer Films said, "It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka." The production house assured audiences that no offense was intended and that the controversial dialogue would be edited out soon.

Twitter Post See the statement here #Lokahpic.twitter.com/q18SX8dh7G — Wayfarer Films (@DQsWayfarerFilm) September 2, 2025

Investigation underway Controversy attracted police attention On Tuesday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh confirmed that the Central Crime Branch's social media monitoring cell is examining the matter. He warned of action if any legal violations are found. The movie also came under fire for allegedly showing Bengaluru as a hub of parties and drugs.

Box office success Film continues to do well at box office Despite the controversy, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been doing well. The film, directed by Dominic Arun, has reportedly grossed over ₹38 crore nett at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. On its fifth day in theaters, it only saw a slight dip in earnings. The film's strong performance is attributed to positive word of mouth and impressive overseas collections, especially from the Middle East and North America.