Lokesh Kanagaraj begins scripting his next; is it 'Kaithi 2'?
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has begun scripting for his seventh directorial. The director, known for Coolie featuring Rajinikanth, is reportedly working with a new team for this project. While fans are excited about the announcement, there is still uncertainty over whether this upcoming venture will be Kaithi 2 or an entirely new film.
Team reveal
Kanagaraj's new team confirmed by Santhosh Moni
Santhosh Moni, a member of Kanagaraj's new team, confirmed the formation of the scriptwriting squad by sharing a picture from their outing. He captioned it with "#LK7#team," introducing the assistant directors (ADs) for Kanagaraj's seventh film. A fan in the comments speculated, "Kaithi 2 or another new project?," while a second quipped, "Avengers Assemble." Another netizen guessed, "Leo 2 Update Thank Me Later."
Acting venture
Kanagaraj's acting debut in 'DC'
In addition to his directorial pursuits, Kanagaraj has also begun filming for his acting debut in Arun Matheswaran's action film DC. The shooting began last week and will reportedly continue for 45 days in Chennai. Wamiqa Gabbi is playing the female lead opposite him. The movie is expected to be a no-holds-barred action entertainer.