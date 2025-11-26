Lokesh Kanagaraj is working on his next

Lokesh Kanagaraj begins scripting his next; is it 'Kaithi 2'?

By Apoorva Rastogi 06:36 pm Nov 26, 202506:36 pm

What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has begun scripting for his seventh directorial. The director, known for Coolie featuring Rajinikanth, is reportedly working with a new team for this project. While fans are excited about the announcement, there is still uncertainty over whether this upcoming venture will be Kaithi 2 or an entirely new film.