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Home / News / Entertainment News / Why police issued lookout circular against Celina Jaitly's husband
Why police issued lookout circular against Celina Jaitly's husband
Look Out circular issued against Celina Jaitly's husband Peter Haag

Why police issued lookout circular against Celina Jaitly's husband

By Apoorva Rastogi
May 09, 2026
10:53 am
What's the story

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against her husband, Austrian national Peter Haag, at Versova Police Station. The FIR, registered on Friday by Mumbai Police, accuses Haag of cruelty, physical assault, sustained harassment, and criminal intimidation. ANI reported that police have issued a lookout circular against Haag for allegedly not cooperating with the ongoing investigation. The case has been registered under Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Financial claims

Jaitly sought ₹50cr damages in December

The recent legal move marks a significant development in the couple's ongoing dispute, which is already being heard under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. In her complaint, Jaitly sought interim and ex parte relief under Section 23 of the Act, along with ₹50cr in damages and additional compensation for alleged income and property losses. Jaitly had earlier approached the Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Andheri, Mumbai, alleging domestic violence by Haag.

Allegations

Systematic restriction of professional opportunities, claims actor

Jaitly alleged that Haag stopped her from pursuing professional opportunities under various excuses, affecting her financial independence and personal dignity. She also claimed that during an emotionally difficult period marked by the death of her newborn child and both her parents within a short time, Haag pressured her into transferring her Mumbai home to his name.

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Abuse allegations

Haag accused of abuse

The actor also accused Haag of emotional, physical, verbal, sexual, and financial abuse during their marriage. She alleged that the situation eventually became so severe that she was forced to leave their home in Austria and return to India without her children. Since then, she claims she has been denied meaningful access to them.

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Emotional turmoil

Jaitly says she was unable to meet her children

Recently, Jaitly shared an emotional video from Austria, saying the only place she could visit freely was the resting site of her late son, Shamsher. She also alleged that, despite repeated efforts, she was unable to meet or contact her three surviving children. The couple got married in 2010 and are parents to three children, Viraaj, Winston, and Arthur.

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