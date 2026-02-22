Looking for a new home? Visit 'Home Affair 2026'

Looking to buy or invest in a home? Home Affair 2026 is Bengaluru's new two-day property expo, happening at The Work Address-Sindhu in Koramangala. It's all about bringing the city's top real estate options together under one roof.

Dates, timings, entry tickets, and more The expo runs over two days at The Work Address-Sindhu in Koramangala.

Tickets are required for all ages; check admission details before attending.

Need help? Support is available in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

Why you should attend You'll get to check out new developments, grab exclusive discounts, go for same-day site visits and chat with experts—all without running around the city.

If you're curious about what's trending or looking for your next investment move in Bengaluru real estate, this event makes it easy.