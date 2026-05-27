Lopez stuns in 2004 Versace at 'Office Romance' L.A. premiere
Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez made a statement at the L.A. premiere of her new Netflix rom-com, Office Romance, rocking a classic 2004 Versace gown with bold bronze details and an elegant train.
At 56, she showed off her signature style and confidence, making the red carpet feel like her own runway.
Lopez stars as Jackie Cruz
Lopez gave fans a peek at her red-carpet prep on Instagram: think glam makeup touch-ups and fun moments with co-stars.
In Office Romance, she plays Jackie Cruz, a CEO who falls for her employee (played by Brett Goldstein).
Lopez called Goldstein charming and kind, saying their chemistry felt natural on set.
The film also features Betty Gilpin, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, and Bradley Whitford. It drops on Netflix June 5.