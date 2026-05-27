Lopez stuns in 2004 Versace at 'Office Romance' L.A. premiere

Lopez stars as Jackie Cruz

Lopez gave fans a peek at her red-carpet prep on Instagram: think glam makeup touch-ups and fun moments with co-stars.

In Office Romance, she plays Jackie Cruz, a CEO who falls for her employee (played by Brett Goldstein).

Lopez called Goldstein charming and kind, saying their chemistry felt natural on set.

The film also features Betty Gilpin, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, and Bradley Whitford. It drops on Netflix June 5.