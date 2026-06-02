Lopez's nearly $60,000 red leather look for 'Office romance'
Jennifer Lopez turned heads on Tuesday while promoting her new Netflix rom-com, Office Romance, rocking a bold red leather look that totaled almost $60,000.
Her outfit featured a snake-embossed Tom Ford coat paired with a matching leather midi skirt, paired with a show-stopping Hermes Birkin bag worth $36,000, and burgundy stiletto boots.
Lopez teases revisiting green Versace dress
She finished the look with matching sunglasses, a pale pink silk blouse, and silver jewelry for contrast.
Fun fact: Lopez had already worn the boots and Birkin bag at her child's school play in April.
Lately, she's been all about daring style (think Jean Paul Gaultier corset suits and vintage Versace gowns) while teasing that she might revisit her iconic green Versace dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards in 20 years.