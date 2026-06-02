Lopez's nearly $60,000 red leather look for 'Office romance'

Lopez teases revisiting green Versace dress

She finished the look with matching sunglasses, a pale pink silk blouse, and silver jewelry for contrast.

Fun fact: Lopez had already worn the boots and Birkin bag at her child's school play in April.

Lately, she's been all about daring style (think Jean Paul Gaultier corset suits and vintage Versace gowns) while teasing that she might revisit her iconic green Versace dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards in 20 years.