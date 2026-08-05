Lovato reunites at Disneyland before 'Camp Rock 3' release
Entertainment
Demi Lovato just had a fun Camp Rock 3 reunion at Disneyland, and fans got to see it all on Instagram: she was dancing and lip-syncing to "Too Cool" from the original movie.
The new film drops on Disney Channel August 13 and hits Disney+ the very next day.
Jonas Brothers return as Connect 3
Lovato is also an executive producer this time. The movie features fresh faces like Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Lumi Pollack, and Hudson Stone.
The Jonas Brothers are back as Connect 3, joined by Sherry Cola.
This time, the story follows the brothers returning to Camp Rock during their reunion tour to scout new talent.
Plus, there's a cross-country "All Roads Lead to Camp" bus tour hyping up the release through August 14.