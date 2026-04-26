'Love Insurance Kompany' Day 16 box office rises to ₹57L
Entertainment
Love Insurance Kompany, a sci-fi rom-com set in 2040 and directed by Vignesh Shivan, just had a small boost at the box office, earning ₹57 lakh on Day 16 after a dip to ₹44 lakh the day before.
The film's daily numbers have bounced around (peaking at ₹60 lakh), but it's still going strong in theaters.
'Love Insurance Kompany' ₹59cr worldwide
So far, the movie has pulled in over ₹41 crore net in India and nearly ₹59 crore worldwide.
Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, S J Suryah, and Krithi Shetty, it follows love stories sparked by a futuristic dating app called LIK, definitely a fun watch if you're into quirky takes on romance and tech.