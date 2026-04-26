'Love Insurance Kompany' Day 16 box office rises to ₹57L Entertainment Apr 26, 2026

Love Insurance Kompany, a sci-fi rom-com set in 2040 and directed by Vignesh Shivan, just had a small boost at the box office, earning ₹57 lakh on Day 16 after a dip to ₹44 lakh the day before.

The film's daily numbers have bounced around (peaking at ₹60 lakh), but it's still going strong in theaters.