Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' pushed to April 10

Release history

'Love Insurance Kompany' is a long-delayed movie

The film's release has been delayed several times. It was initially set for September 18 last year but was later pushed to October 17, for Diwali. However, it was pushed again to avoid a clash with Ranganathan's other film, Dude, which was also released on the same day. Subsequently, LIK's release was postponed to December 18, 2025, and then to February 2026.