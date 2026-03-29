Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' pushed to April 10
What's the story
The release of director Vignesh Shivan's much-awaited romantic drama Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) has been pushed to April 10. The film, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, was initially scheduled for an April 3 release. Shivan announced the new date on Instagram, saying "#LIK from April -10." He also shared a humorous video with music director Anirudh and Ranganathan to confirm the new release date.
Release history
'Love Insurance Kompany' is a long-delayed movie
The film's release has been delayed several times. It was initially set for September 18 last year but was later pushed to October 17, for Diwali. However, it was pushed again to avoid a clash with Ranganathan's other film, Dude, which was also released on the same day. Subsequently, LIK's release was postponed to December 18, 2025, and then to February 2026.
Film details
'Love Insurance Kompany' cast and crew
Apart from Ranganathan and Shetty, LIK also stars S J Suryah and Gouri Kishen in key roles. The film's technical team includes cinematographer Ravivarman, music director Anirudh, editor Pradeep Ragav, and stunt choreographer Peter Hein. Ranganathan's previous films have been successful at the box office, making LIK one of the most anticipated releases of the year.