'Love Insurance Kompany' to stream on Prime Video

'Love Insurance Kompany' to hit Prime Video on May 6

By Isha Sharma 09:59 am May 02, 202609:59 am

What's the story

The sci-fi romantic comedy Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, is all set for its OTT release. The film, directed by Vignesh Shivan, will be available on Amazon Prime Video from May 6. The movie was released in theaters on April 10 this year and is now preparing for its digital debut after completing its theatrical run.