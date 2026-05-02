'Love Insurance Kompany' to hit Prime Video on May 6
What's the story
The sci-fi romantic comedy Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, is all set for its OTT release. The film, directed by Vignesh Shivan, will be available on Amazon Prime Video from May 6. The movie was released in theaters on April 10 this year and is now preparing for its digital debut after completing its theatrical run.
Film synopsis
What is the story of 'Love Insurance Kompany'?
Set in 2040, Love Insurance Kompany follows Vasu, aka Vibe Vassey, from a village called Pasume Ulagam or "Organic World." The story takes a turn when he falls in love with Dheema, but a predictive app suggests their relationship won't succeed. The film features a strong supporting cast, including SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Seeman, and Gouri G Kishan, among others.
Box office
The film didn't meet box-office expectations
The film has seen a clear slowdown at the box office in recent days. On Day 21, it collected only ₹6L, one of its lowest single-day earnings since release. Its worldwide collections stand at ₹60.23cr, according to Sacnilk. The futuristic romance film is produced by Nayanthara and SS Lalit Kumar under the banners of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio.