'Love Insurance Kompany' jumps 75% on 2nd Saturday worldwide 52.22cr
Entertainment
Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, just had a big weekend boost.
On its second Saturday, the film's earnings shot up by 75%, jumping from ₹96 lakh to ₹1.68 crore in a single day.
This surge pushed its worldwide total to ₹52.22 crore, showing that audiences are catching on as the weekend rolled in.
'Love Insurance Kompany' India net 35.86cr
In India alone, the movie has collected ₹35.86 crore net (₹41.42 crore gross), while overseas fans added another ₹10.8 crore, bringing the global gross to over ₹52 crore after nine days.
The Telugu version saw about 24% occupancy on day nine and Tamil was close behind at 21%, with afternoon shows being especially popular.
LIK is definitely making waves this weekend!