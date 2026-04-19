'Love Insurance Kompany' jumps 75% on 2nd Saturday worldwide 52.22cr

'Love Insurance Kompany' India net 35.86cr

In India alone, the movie has collected ₹35.86 crore net (₹41.42 crore gross), while overseas fans added another ₹10.8 crore, bringing the global gross to over ₹52 crore after nine days.

The Telugu version saw about 24% occupancy on day nine and Tamil was close behind at 21%, with afternoon shows being especially popular.

LIK is definitely making waves this weekend!