'Love Insurance Kompany' starring Ranganathan ₹44.87 cr in 5 days
Entertainment
Love Insurance Kompany, the new sci-fi rom-com starring Pradeep Ranganathan, has made a splash at the box office, pulling in ₹44.87 crore worldwide in only five days.
The film saw a big 38.3% jump in India on its fifth day, adding ₹4.15 crore to its tally and showing that word-of-mouth is working.
'Love Insurance Kompany' Tamil shows packed
Most of the Indian earnings came from Tamil Nadu (₹3.75 crore), with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chipping in ₹0.64 crore combined.
Overseas audiences are joining the fun too, taking total international earnings to ₹10.6 crore so far.
Packed theaters, especially for Tamil shows, show that this mix of sci-fi and romance is really connecting with viewers across regions.