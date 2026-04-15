'Love Insurance Kompany' starring Ranganathan ₹44.87 cr in 5 days

'Love Insurance Kompany' Tamil shows packed

Most of the Indian earnings came from Tamil Nadu (₹3.75 crore), with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana chipping in ₹0.64 crore combined.

Overseas audiences are joining the fun too, taking total international earnings to ₹10.6 crore so far.

Packed theaters, especially for Tamil shows, show that this mix of sci-fi and romance is really connecting with viewers across regions.