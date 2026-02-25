'Love is Blind': Why Bri called off her wedding to Connor
Entertainment
On "Love Is Blind" Season 10, Bri McNees called off the wedding with Connor Spies just two days before their wedding.
She was dealing with a bad head cold but said her bigger worry was whether Connor was truly growing as a person.
Bri pointed out his living situation and car as signs he might not be ready for marriage, wondering aloud, "Are you a lesson to learn, or are you the love of my life?"
They left the show after calling off the wedding.
Doubts about marriage
This breakup highlights how real-life doubts can hit even on reality TV—especially when it comes to big decisions like marriage.
Out of four couples this season, only two made it down the aisle.
The next episode drops March 4 if you want to see what happens next.