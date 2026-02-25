'Love is Blind': Why Bri called off her wedding to Connor Entertainment Feb 25, 2026

On "Love Is Blind" Season 10, Bri McNees called off the wedding with Connor Spies just two days before their wedding.

She was dealing with a bad head cold but said her bigger worry was whether Connor was truly growing as a person.

Bri pointed out his living situation and car as signs he might not be ready for marriage, wondering aloud, "Are you a lesson to learn, or are you the love of my life?"

They left the show after calling off the wedding.