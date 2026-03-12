'Love is Blind''s Jordan-Amber split 4 months after wedding

Jordan Faeth and Amber Morrison, who met on Love Is Blind Season 10, have called it quits just four months after their wedding. The breakup was confirmed during the reunion episode on March 11. Both had doubts about their compatibility from the start but still chose to get married.

Faeth proposed to Morrison in the pods Faeth, from Columbus, was unsure about dating a single mom at first, but proposed to Morrison, a nurse and mom to seven-year-old Emma.

Their wedding was shown in the March 4, 2026 finale; the ceremony itself was filmed earlier (in 2025), and Emma attended.

Jordan had met Amber's daughter Emma before the wedding; Jordan does not have children.

Faeth said he was trying to repair trust issues At the reunion, Faeth said the relationship took a toll on his mental health and that he was trying to repair trust issues stemming from Morrison's past.

He also regretted not saying goodbye to Emma when he left.

Meanwhile, Morrison said that Faeth's weekend visits from Columbus made things harder for them as a couple.