'Love jihad' couple Monalisa, Farman receive death threats

Their marriage has sparked "love jihad" rumors, but Kerala police confirmed Bhosle's right to choose her partner. At a press conference, Bhosle clarified, "I got married according to Hindu rituals. It is not 'love jihad.' I respect all religions." Khan also said there was no religious conversion involved.

Family objections, but police have supported the couple

Bhosle, 18, became known at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 for selling rudraksha garlands and met Khan during a film shoot six months ago.

Her father skipped the wedding and wants her to return home, while Khan's father worries about challenges due to their different religions.

Despite family objections, police have supported the couple's decision.