'Love jihad' couple Monalisa, Farman receive death threats
Social media influencer Monalisa Bhosle and her husband Farman Khan say they're facing open death threats after their interfaith wedding in Kerala on March 11.
In a video they shared, Monalisa said, Hame khuleaam marne ki kaatne ki dhamki di ja rahi hai, and the couple asked for help from the government and police.
Bhosle clarifies no religious conversion involved
Their marriage has sparked "love jihad" rumors, but Kerala police confirmed Bhosle's right to choose her partner.
At a press conference, Bhosle clarified, "I got married according to Hindu rituals. It is not 'love jihad.' I respect all religions."
Khan also said there was no religious conversion involved.
Family objections, but police have supported the couple
Bhosle, 18, became known at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 for selling rudraksha garlands and met Khan during a film shoot six months ago.
Her father skipped the wedding and wants her to return home, while Khan's father worries about challenges due to their different religions.
Despite family objections, police have supported the couple's decision.