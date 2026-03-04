'Love Mocktail 3' to release in theaters on this date Entertainment Mar 04, 2026

Love Mocktail 3, the next chapter in the hit Kannada romance series, is coming sooner than expected—now hitting theaters on March 19, 2026.

This sequel focuses on a father-daughter bond as the protagonist navigates life with his daughter.

The film takes over the release slot originally planned for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.