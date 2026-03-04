'Love Mocktail 3' to release in theaters on this date
Love Mocktail 3, the next chapter in the hit Kannada romance series, is coming sooner than expected—now hitting theaters on March 19, 2026.
This sequel focuses on a father-daughter bond as the protagonist navigates life with his daughter.
The film takes over the release slot originally planned for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.
Meet the cast and crew of 'Love Mocktail 3'
The movie will be released in theaters, just in time for the Ugadi holiday weekend. Darling Krishna wears many hats here—he directs, stars in, co-writes, and produces alongside Milana Nagaraj.
Familiar faces like Amrutha Iyengar and Rachel David return, joined by new cast members; child artist Samvrutha also appears.
What about the music?
Nakul Abhyankar has composed five fresh tracks for the film (look out for "Neene Neena Nanella Aase" with lyrics by Shashank).
The entire shoot wrapped up in just 35 days (in 2025) and post-production is now underway.